Seahawks Place Second-Round S Bud Clark On IR Among Five Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have placed second-round S Bud Clark and OL Mason Richman on injured reserve.

Additionally, the Seahawks signed OT Derrick Graham, S Tysheem Johnson and RB Justin Jones.

Clark suffered a broken ankle in the team’s preseason game on Saturday.

Clark, 24, was a five-year starter at TCU and earned all-conference recognition three times, including second-team honors in each of his final two seasons.

The Seahawks drafted him in the second round with the No. 64 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $7.878 million rookie deal that includes a $2.198 million signing bonus.

During his six-year college career, Clark recorded 2014 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, 15 interceptions, and 21 pass deflections in 61 games with 45 starts.

We will have more on Clark as it becomes available.