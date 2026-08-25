Dolphins Claimed WR Ryan Miller, Waived WR Tahj Washington

The Miami Dolphins announced they claimed WR Ryan Miller off the waiver wire from the Giants on Tuesday.

Roster Moves | We have claimed wide receiver Ryan Miller off waivers from the New York Giants and waived wide receiver Tahj Washington. pic.twitter.com/NqiowCM5IP — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 25, 2026

In a corresponding move, the Dolphins waived WR Tahj Washington.

Miller, 26, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Furman following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Tampa Bay brought Miller back on a futures deal for the 2024 season and he was once again signed to the practice squad following roster cuts. He later was promoted to the active roster.

The Buccaneers waived Miller in December 2025 and he was claimed by the Giants. New York re-signed Miller to a one-year deal back in April 2026 but waived him in August.

In 2025, Miller appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers and caught two passes on four targets for 34 yards and a touchdown.

Washington, 25, was drafted by the Dolphins out of USC with the No. 241 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3,665,396 rookie contract that included a $90,396 signing bonus.

In 2025, Washington appeared in six games for the Dolphins and caught three passes on five targets for 37 yards and no touchdowns.