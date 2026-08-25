Vikings WR Jeshaun Jones Suspended Three Games

Per ESPN’s Kevin Seifter, Vikings WR Jeshaun Jones has been suspended for three games for violating the NFL’s Substances of Abuse policy.

Jones, 26, was a three-year starter at Maryland who signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Jones has spent the last three years going back and forth from the practice squad and active roster, re-signing futures deals each offseason.

During his six-year college career, Jones caught 151 passes for 2,040 yards and 14 touchdowns to go along with 20 carries for 188 yards and two more touchdowns in 48 career games.

In 2025, Jones appeared in one game for the Vikings and returned two punts for five yards.