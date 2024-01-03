Cardinals Signing DB Verone McKinley To PS

The Cardinals are signing DB Verone McKinley to their practice squad per the wire.

McKinley, 23, went undrafted out of Oregon in 2022 before catching on with the Dolphins.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts before being signed to the practice squad.

McKinley was later let go by the Dolphins practice squad and is now joining the Cardinals ahead of the final game of the season.

In 2022, McKinley appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins and made two starts, recording 16 tackles, one interception, and one pass defended.