Cardinals Signing OL Matthew Jones

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, the Cardinals are signing OL Matthew Jones to their practice squad.
The following is an updated list of the Cardinals practice squad:
- TE Bernhard Seikovits (International)
- WR Andre Baccellia
- LB Markus Bailey
- RB Michael Carter
- CB Jaden Davis
- WR Tejhaun Palmer
- DT P.J. Mustipher
- OT Luke Tenuta
- DT Angelo Blackson (Injured)
- DT Ben Stille
- G Nick Leverett
- QB Anthony Brown
- DE Anthony Goodlow
- DB Andre Chachere
- DE Keshawn Banks
- RB Tony Jones
- DB Darren Hall
- OL Matthew Jones
Jones, 25, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State following the 2024 draft. Unfortunately, he was let go when rosters were trimmed at the end of training camp.
Jones has yet to appear in an NFL game.
