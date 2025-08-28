Cardinals Signing OT Demontrey Jacobs

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Cardinals are signing former Patriots OT Demontrey Jacobs to their practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Cardinals’ practice squad:

Jacobs, 26, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of South Florida following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived after camp that year, but spent the season on Denver’s practice squad and re-signed to a futures deal after the season. Jacobs was waived again after camp last year and was claimed by the Patriots.

In 2024, Jacobs appeared in 15 games for the Patriots and made 13 starts at tackle.