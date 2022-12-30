Cardinals Starting David Blough In Week 17

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury announced that QB Colt McCoy has been ruled out from Week 17 due to a concussion and David Blough will start Sunday’s game, per Darren Urban.

Blough, 27, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue back in May of 2019. Cleveland traded him to the Lions coming out of the preseason in exchange for a conditional 2022 seven-round draft pick.

Blough finished the 2019 season as Detroit’s starter after Matthew Stafford and Jeff Driskel sustained season-ending injuries.

Detroit elected to cut Blough loose coming out of training camp and signed him to the practice squad in 2020. He returned to Detroit this past March but was waived coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Vikings’ practice squad. Arizona signed him off Minnesota’s practice squad in recent weeks.

In 2019, Blough started five games and recorded 94 completions on 174 pass attempts (54 percent) for 984 yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions.