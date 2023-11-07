Cardinals Worked Out Four Offensive Linemen

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals brought in four offensive linemen for workouts on Tuesday including OL Jaylon Thomas.
The full list includes:
- OL Jerome Carvin
- OT Austen Pleasants
- OT Ryan Swoboda
- OL Jaylon Thomas
Thomas, 23, originally signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in May. He was among Baltimore’s final roster cuts and caught on with the Giants’ practice squad in September. He’s bounced on and off New York’s practice squad so far this year.
In 2023, Thomas has appeared in one game for the Giants.
