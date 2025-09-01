Cardinals Worked Out Six Defensive Players

The Arizona Cardinals hosted six defensive players for a workout on Monday, according to the transaction wire.

The full list of players includes:

LB Jared Bartlett LB Stone Blanton DT Zach Carter DT Denzel Daxon LB Devin Harper LB Cam Riley

Bartlett began his college career at West Virginia, playing four seasons for the Mountaineers before transferring to Cincinnati in 2024.

He went undrafted and initially caught on with the Jets, but was let go and is getting another shot in training camp with the Packers.

During his six-year college career, Bartlett appeared in 61 games and recorded 204 tackles, 21.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.