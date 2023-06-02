CeeDee Lamb: Contract Situation Isn’t Distraction

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb is in line for a big-money extension at some point over the next year and a half.

Dallas picked up Lamb’s fifth-year option, which will keep him under team control through at least the 2024 season.

They could always franchise him after that, but the Cowboys have said they’re interested in signing Lamb long-term and it would likely be better to get a deal done before considering the tag.

Either way, Lamb says he isn’t worried about the situation and doesn’t consider it to be a distraction for him.

“Quite honestly, I’ll be 100 percent honest, I’m not even distracted,” Lamb said, via DallasCowboys.com. “The money, definitely worried about it, but it’s not something that’s on my mind everyday or when I come to the building. I’m not thinking about how much money I’m going to make if I do this. It’s really all about coming in, showing my worth and letting everything else handle itself.”

“That’s for my agent,” Lamb added. “I’m trying to play. That’s what I’m here to do and that’s what I love to do.”

Lamb, 24, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and was a consensus All-American before the Cowboys selected him with the No. 17 pick in 2020.

Lamb signed a four-year, $14,010,012 rookie contract that included a $7,749,100 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Cowboys to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Lamb appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and caught 107 passes for 1,359 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.