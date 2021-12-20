Chargers Activate LT Rashawn Slater, Place Seven On COVID-19 List

The Los Angeles Chargers activated LT Rashawn Slater from the COVID-19 list on Monday and claimed CB Essang Bassey off of waivers from the Broncos.

The Chargers placed several players on the COVID-19 list including:

Slater, 22, was a three-year starter at Northwestern. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. The Chargers drafted Slater with pick No. 13 overall.

Slater signed a four-year, $16,631,757 contract with the Chargers that includes a $9,455,823 signing bonus. The Chargers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2021, Slater has appeared in all 13 game for the Chargers, making 13 starts for them at left tackle.

During his three-year college career at Northwestern, Slater appeared in 38 games, making 37 starts for them at both right and left tackle.