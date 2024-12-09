AFC Notes: Brock Bowers, Justin Herbert, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos
- Broncos CB Riley Moss is rehabbing an MCL injury and will likely miss a couple of weeks, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. There’s some hope he could make it back to play in Week 15 against the Colts.
- Broncos LB Jonathon Cooper was fined $12,668 for roughing the passer (blow to the head/neck) in Week 13.
Chargers
- Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh said QB Justin Herbert is dealing with a leg contusion after taking a helmet to the knee and was spotted walking with a slight limp in the team’s locker room. (Daniel Popper)
Raiders
- The Raiders are now closer to the number one overall pick in the upcoming draft after a win by the Jaguars on Sunday. (Adam Schefter)
- Raiders HC Antonio Pierce said it “doesn’t look good” regarding the left leg injury suffered by QB Aidan O’Connell. The team currently fears that the injury is season-ending. (Paul Gutierrez)
- Raiders TE Brock Bowers passed Lions TE Sam LaPorta for the most receptions in a single season by a rookie tight end.
- Bowers also joined Mike Ditka as one of two tight ends in NFL history to reach 900 receiving yards in the first 13 games of their rookie season.
- Raiders DE Maxx Crosby on the team showing adversity in the loss against Tampa Bay: “The guys responded. It was not the start we wanted, but we went out there and found a way to make it a game again. It’s a testament to everybody in here. We have to keep improving, but I thought we did a pretty damn good job of responding to adversity.” (Vic Tafur)
