Chargers Announce 27 Roster Cuts

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they’ve cut their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.
The full list of cuts includes:
- DL Christian Covington
- T Zack Bailey
- WR Michael Bandy
- WR Trevon Bradford
- DL Andrew Brown
- RB Leddie Brown
- LB Cole Christiansen
- OLB Jamal Davis II
- DB Ben DeLuca
- OLB Emeke Egbule
- DL Joe Gaziano
- CB Kemon Hall
- G Ryan Hunter
- CB Michael Jacquet
- TE Hunter Kampmoyer
- OLB Carlo Kemp
- TE Erik Krommenhoek
- S Raheem Layne
- LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams
- RB Kevin Marks Jr
- WR Jason Moore Jr.
- FB Gabe Nabers
- WR Joe Reed
- T Foster Sarell
- CB Brandon Sebastian
- DB Mark Webb Jr.
- TE Sage Surratt (Injured)
Covington, 28, was drafted in the sixth round, No. 216 overall, by the Texans in 2015. He played his entire rookie contract with Houston until he became a free agent in 2019, when he signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Cowboys.
Covington signed a one-year deal with the Broncos in 2020, but he was traded to the Bengals in September. The Chargers signed Covington to a contract last year.
In 2021, Covington appeared in 16 games for the Chargers and recorded 52 tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble.
