Chargers Announce 27 Roster Cuts

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they’ve cut their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday. 

The full list of cuts includes:

  1. DL Christian Covington
  2. T Zack Bailey
  3. WR Michael Bandy
  4. WR Trevon Bradford
  5. DL Andrew Brown
  6. RB Leddie Brown
  7. LB Cole Christiansen
  8. OLB Jamal Davis II
  9. DB Ben DeLuca
  10. OLB Emeke Egbule
  11. DL Joe Gaziano
  12. CB Kemon Hall
  13. G Ryan Hunter
  14. CB Michael Jacquet
  15. TE Hunter Kampmoyer
  16. OLB Carlo Kemp
  17. TE Erik Krommenhoek
  18. S Raheem Layne
  19. LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams
  20. RB Kevin Marks Jr
  21. WR Jason Moore Jr.
  22. FB Gabe Nabers
  23. WR Joe Reed
  24. T Foster Sarell
  25. CB Brandon Sebastian
  26. DB Mark Webb Jr.
  27. TE Sage Surratt (Injured)

Covington, 28, was drafted in the sixth round, No. 216 overall, by the Texans in 2015. He played his entire rookie contract with Houston until he became a free agent in 2019, when he signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Cowboys.

Covington signed a one-year deal with the Broncos in 2020, but he was traded to the Bengals in September. The Chargers signed Covington to a contract last year.  

In 2021, Covington appeared in 16 games for the Chargers and recorded 52 tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble.

