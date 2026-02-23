Chargers C Bradley Bozeman Retiring From NFL

Chargers veteran C Bradley Bozeman announced on Instagram Monday that he is retiring from the NFL.

Bozeman, 31, was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round out of Alabama in 2018. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract.

Bozeman signed a one-year contract with the Panthers in 2022. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent again in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $18 million deal with Carolina.

Carolina later cut Bozeman and he signed with the Chargers on a one-year deal back in March of 2024. He agreed to a contract extension with Los Angeles last year.

For his career, Bozeman appeared in 129 games for the Ravens, Panthers and Chargers and made 110 starts.