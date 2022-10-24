Chargers CB J.C. Jackson Out For Season With Patellar Tendon Rupture

Chargers HC Brandon Staley announced Monday that CB J.C. Jackson suffered a ruptured patellar tendon and will miss the remainder of the season.

Last night, Ian Rapoport reported that Jackson dislocated his kneecap.

Jackson was hurt while attempting to catch Marquise Goodwin when his left leg gave out. Jackson was later carted off with an air cast on his leg while in tears.

You can expect the Chargers to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Jackson, 26, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in 2018. He finished a three-year deal, $1.81 million deal, and played out 2021 under a one-year contract worth $3.384 million.

The Patriots declined to use their franchise tag on Jackson before the recent deadline, which paved the way for him to be one of the top free agents in this year’s market.

Jackson then signed a lucrative five-year deal with the Chargers worth $82.5 million this offseason.

In 2022, Jackson appeared in five games for the Chargers and recorded 15 tackles, no interceptions and a pass defense.