Chargers Hosted LB Bud Dupree For Visit

According to Adam Schefter, the Chargers hosted veteran LB Bud Dupree for a visit on Thursday.

Schefter notes Dupree has also had discussions with the Falcons and Steelers.

Dupree, 31, is a former first-round pick out of Kentucky by the Steelers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $9.22 million rookie contract when the Steelers picked up his fifth-year option that paid him $9,232,000 for the 2019 season.

From there, the Steelers opted to franchise Dupree last year and he later signed a five-year deal worth up to $85 million with the Titans in 2021. The Titans opted to release him at the start of the 2023 season. He caught on with the Falcons in April of last year.

In 2023, Dupree appeared in 16 games for the Falcons and recorded 39 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three pass defenses.