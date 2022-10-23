Chargers CB J.C. Jackson Suffers Dislocated Kneecap

Chargers HC Brandon Staley announced after Sunday’s game that CB J.C. Jackson suffered a “significant” knee injury, per Lindsay Thiry.

Ian Rapoport reports that Jackson dislocated his kneecap and will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine what damage he suffered during the dislocation.

Jackson was hurt while attempting to catch Marquise Goodwin when his left leg gave out. Jackson was later carted off with an air cast on his leg while in tears.

You can expect the Chargers to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Jackson, 26, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in 2018. He finished a three-year deal, $1.81 million deal, and played out 2021 under a one-year contract worth $3.384 million.

The Patriots declined to use their franchise tag on Jackson before the recent deadline, which paved the way for him to be one of the top free agents in this year’s market.

Jackson then signed a lucrative five-year deal with the Chargers worth $82.5 million this offseason.

In 2022, Jackson has appeared in five games for the Chargers and recorded 15 tackles, no interceptions and a pass defense.

We’ll have more regarding Jackson as the news is available.