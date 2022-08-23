Chargers CB J.C. Jackson To Miss 2-4 Weeks Following Ankle Scope

The Los Angles Chargers announced that CB J.C. Jackson underwent ankle surgery and is expected to return in 2-4 weeks.

J.C. Jackson underwent ankle surgery today at the New York Hospital of Special Surgery. The procedure was performed by Dr. Martin O'Malley. Jackson’s estimated return to play is approximately 2-4 weeks. — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 23, 2022

Ian Rapoport added that the surgery is minor and is just a scope of the ankle.

Jackson, 26, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in 2018. He finished a three-year deal, $1.81 million deal, and played out 2021 under a one-year contract worth $3.384 million.

The Patriots declined to use their franchise tag on Jackson before the recent deadline, which paved the way for him to be one of the top free agents in this year’s market.

Jackson then signed a lucrative five-year deal with the Chargers worth $82.5 million this offseason.

In 2021, Jackson appeared in all 17 games and recorded 58 total tackles, two tackles for loss, eight interceptions, one fumble recovery, 23 pass defenses, and scored one defensive touchdown.

We will have more news on Jackson as it becomes available.