Chargers Complete GM Interview With Saints AGM Jeff Ireland

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have completed an interview with Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland.

Here’s where the Chargers’ GM search currently stands:

Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Interviewed) Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown (Interviewed) Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland (Interviewed) Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Interviewed) Bears co-director of player personnel Jeff King (Requested Interview) Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz (Interviewed) Chargers interim GM JoJo Wooden (Interviewed)

Ireland, 53, began his NFL career as a scout back in 1994. He later took a scouting position with the Chiefs before moving on and joining the Cowboys’scouting department in 2001.

Ireland was eventually promoted VP of college and pro scouting before he took the Dolphins general manager position. Miami let him go following the 2013 season after six years in charge.

After a year as a draft consultant for the Seahawks, the Saints hired him as their assistant GM and college scouting director in 2015. He’s been in New Orleans ever since.

In six years as the Dolphins GM, Ireland’s teams had a 46-50 record with one playoff appearance (0-1 record).

We’ll have more on the Chargers’ GM search as the news is available.