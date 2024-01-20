Chargers Complete Interview With Aaron Glenn For HC Position

Adam Schefter reports that the Chargers have completed an interview with Lions DC Aaron Glenn for their head coaching position.

Here is a full list of candidates for the position:

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh (Interview) 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks (Interview) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Interview) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Interview) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Interview) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Interview) Raiders DC Patrick Graham (Interview) Chargers OC Kellen Moore (Interview) Chargers interim HC Giff Smith (Interview) Bengals OC Brian Callahan (Interview) Former Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Interview) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Interview) Former Stanford HC David Shaw (Interview)

Glenn, 51, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars, and Saints.

Glenn began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach. From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach and eventually took the Lions’ defensive coordinator job last year.

In 2023, the Lions’ defense ranked No. 19 in yards allowed, No. 23 in points allowed, No. 2 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 27 in passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on the Chargers’ coaching vacancy as the news is available.