Chargers Cut Roster Down To 53

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have cut down the initial roster to 53 players.

we’ve trimmed our roster to 53 → https://t.co/ZpePj8gfbI pic.twitter.com/kslcfRFVlC — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 29, 2023

Los Angeles placed WR Jalen Guyton and DL Otito Ogbonnia on the reserve PUP list, which will sideline them for the first four games.

The Chargers also cut 35 players, the full list of which includes:

Guyton, 26, wound up going undrafted out of North Texas back in 2019. He later signed on with the Cowboys, but lasted just a few months in Dallas before he was waived and signed to the Chargers practice squad.

He re-signed with Los Angeles as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022. Guyton returned to the Chargers this past March on a one-year $1.2 million deal.

In 2022, Guyton appeared in three games for the Chargers and caught two of four targets for 64 yards and no touchdowns.