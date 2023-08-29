Chargers Cut Roster Down To 53

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have cut down the initial roster to 53 players. 

Los Angeles placed WR Jalen Guyton and DL Otito Ogbonnia on the reserve PUP list, which will sideline them for the first four games. 

The Chargers also cut 35 players, the full list of which includes: 

  1. OLB Brevin Allen
  2. T Zack Bailey
  3. S Tyler Baker-Williams
  4. C Johari Branch
  5. CB Cam Brown
  6. WR Terrell Bynum
  7. DL Jerrod Clark
  8. LB Tae Crowder
  9. WR Keelan Doss
  10. QB Max Duggan
  11. LB Nathan East
  12. TE Michael Ezeike
  13. OLB Andrew Farmer
  14. CB Matt Hankins
  15. WR John Hightower
  16. RB Tyler Hoosman
  17. CB Michael Jacquet
  18. LB Mikel Jones
  19. TE Hunter Kampmoyer
  20. T Matt Kaskey
  21. OLB Carlo Kemp
  22. DL Terrance Lang
  23. LB Blake Lynch
  24. DL David Moa
  25. CB Tiawan Mullen
  26. DL CJ Okoye
  27. OL Austen Pleasants
  28. RB Aaron Shampklin
  29. OLB Ty Shelby
  30. WR Darrius Shepherd
  31. CB Amechi Uzodinma
  32. C Isaac Weaver
  33. DB Mark Webb Jr.
  34. WR Pokey Wilson
  35. WR Milton Wright 

Guyton, 26, wound up going undrafted out of North Texas back in 2019. He later signed on with the Cowboys, but lasted just a few months in Dallas before he was waived and signed to the Chargers practice squad.

He re-signed with Los Angeles as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022. Guyton returned to the Chargers this past March on a one-year $1.2 million deal. 

In 2022, Guyton appeared in three games for the Chargers and caught two of four targets for 64 yards and no touchdowns. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply