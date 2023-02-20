Chargers DC Renaldo Hill Leaving For Assistant Job With Dolphins, Derrick Ansley Promoted To Replace Him

According to Adam Schefter, Chargers DC Renaldo Hill is leaving his post to join the Dolphins’ staff as the defensive pass-game coordinator.

This move is a step down in hierarchy, so Los Angeles could have blocked it if they wanted to keep Hill. But Schefter says Chargers HC Brandon Staley, out of respect to his former boss and current Dolphins DC Vic Fangio, allowed Hill to take the job.

The Chargers will promote Derrick Ansley to defensive coordinator and Tom Donatell to secondary coach/defensive pass-game coordinator, per Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero adds Staley wanted to find a way to promote Ansley and Donatell, who were getting coaching interest from other teams.

Hill, 44, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Cardinals in 2001 out of Michigan State. He was a defensive back for 10 years before getting into coaching following his retirement.

After a few years in the college ranks, Hill joined the Steelers as a DB coach in 2015. Following stints with the Dolphins and Broncos, Hill joined the Chargers as their defensive coordinator in 2021.

In 2022, the Chargers ranked No. 20 in total defense, including No. 7 against the pass and No. 28 against the run, and No. 22 in points per game.

Ansley, 41, got his start in coaching in 2005 and had stints at a number of college football programs, primarily as a secondary coach. He got his first NFL job with the Raiders in 2018 in the same role.

Ansley left the following year to join Tennessee as the defensive coordinator but returned to the NFL after a two-year stint as the defensive backs coach for the Chargers.