Chargers Designate LT Rashawn Slater To Return

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have designated LT Rashawn Slater to return from injured reserve.

we’ve activated the 21 day practice window for Rashawn Slater pic.twitter.com/DthV3Nw2Hr — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 10, 2023

This is a potentially huge move for the Chargers as they prepare for their wildcard matchup against the Jaguars. Slater won’t be ready in time to play this weekend but if Los Angeles advances, he could be a difference maker.

He’s been out since September with a torn biceps tendon.

Slater, 23, was a three-year starter at Northwestern. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. The Chargers drafted Slater with pick No. 13 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Slater signed a four-year, $16,631,757 contract with the Chargers that includes a $9,455,823 signing bonus. The Chargers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Slater appeared in three games for the Chargers at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 3 tackle out of 70 qualifying players.