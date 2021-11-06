Chargers Elevating CB Kiondre Thomas & WR Maurice Ffrench

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they are elevating CB Kiondre Thomas and WR Maurice Ffrench from their practice squad this week.

we’ve activated WR Maurice Ffrench and CB Kiondre Thomas from our practice squad. Tevaughn Campbell (groin) has also been added to the injury report. → https://t.co/0RoTYa5EEP pic.twitter.com/Q6aMfCqEif — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 6, 2021

Thomas, 23, went undrafted in 2021 out of Kansas State and signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent. He was placed on injured reserve after sustaining an injury during the team’s first preseason game against the Jaguars.

The Browns waived Thomas from injured reserve and he then caught on with the Chargers’ practice squad.

During his four-year college career, Thomas recorded 100 tackles, one interception, 11 pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one interception.