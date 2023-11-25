Chargers Elevating WR Alex Erickson & TE Hunter Kampmoyer

The Chargers announced the elevation of WR Alex Erickson and TE Hunter Kampmoyer for Week 12.

we’ve elevated WR alex erickson + TE hunter kampmoyer ahead of #BALvsLAC → https://t.co/MmPaPoYzPd pic.twitter.com/f0eInLYcLh — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 25, 2023

Erickson, 30, signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin back in 2016. He was entering the final year of a three-year, $1.62 million contract when he agreed to a two-year contract is worth $4.68 million in 2018.

From there, Erickson signed on with the Texans as a free agent. However, he was released coming out of the preseason and signed on with the Panthers’ practice squad before being promoted in back in September of 2021.

Washington opted to sign Erickson to a one-year contract last offseason and spent time on and off their roster. They re-signed him to a futures contract back in January but decided to release him in May.

Erickson joined the Jets but was ultimately released before joining the Chargers.

In 2023, Erickson has appeared in one game for the Chargers and caught one pass for 12 yards.