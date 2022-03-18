Chargers Free Up $9M Of Cap Space By Reworking Khalil Mack’s Contract

Field Yates of ESPN is reporting that the Chargers recently converted $13.5 million of newly acquired OLB Khalil Mack’s 2022 compensation into a signing bonus.

This move created $9 million of available cap space for the Chargers this offseason.

Mack, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. Mack played out the final year of his four-year, $18,677,002 deal and the Raiders picked up his fifth-year option.

The Raiders later traded Mack to the Bears coming out of the preseason in a deal that included two first-round picks. Mack signed a six-year, $141 million extension that included $90 million guaranteed with Chicago. He was entering the fourth year of his deal and set to make a base salary of $12,050,000 in 2022.

Mack finished last season on the injured reserve after seven games before being traded to the Chargers this offseason for draft compensation.

In 2021, Mack appeared in seven games for the Bears and recorded 19 tackles, six sacks and a fumble recovery. Pro Football Focus has Mack rated as the No. 32 edge defender out of 110 qualifying players.