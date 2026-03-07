Chargers Interested In Re-Signing EDGE Odafe Oweh

The Chargers locked up veteran EDGE Khalil Mack to a new one-year contract on Friday, but it sounds like they have more plans for the position in coming days.

Ian Rapoport reports that the Chargers would also like to re-sign EDGE Odafe Oweh to a new deal this offseason.

Oweh had 7.5 sacks in 12 games with the Chargers after they traded for him last season.

Highly productive edge rushers don’t often hit the market, so if Oweh does in fact go to free agency, he should have a wide range of suitors.

Former Chargers DC Jesse Minter took the head job in Baltimore, which adds an interesting wrinkle to Oweh’s situation. If Los Angeles does allow him to hit the open market, he very well could return to Baltimore.

Oweh, 27, was a two-year starter at Penn State and was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2020. Baltimore used the No. 31 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on him.

Oweh was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $11,342,390 contract with the Ravens that included a $5,609,011 signing bonus when Baltimore exercised his fifth-year option at a cost of $13.251 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season.

The Ravens traded Oweh to the Chargers last season. He is due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Oweh appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and Chargers and recorded 28 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.