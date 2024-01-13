Chargers Interview Ravens DC Mike Macdonald For HC Job

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Saturday that they’ve completed their interview with Ravens DC Mike Macdonald for their head-coaching job.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Chargers’ job:

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks (Requested Interview) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested Interview) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested Interview) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested Interview) Chargers OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed) Chargers interim HC Giff Smith (Interviewed) Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Requested Interview) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Interviewed) Former Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Scheduled)

Macdonald, 35, began his college coaching career in 2010 as a graduate assistant at the University of Georgia and was promoted to defensive quality control coach from 2011-2013.

The Ravens hired him in 2014 as an intern and he worked his way to become a defensive assistant from 2015-2016, defensive backs coach in 2017, and linebackers coach from 2018-2020.

The University of Michigan hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2021, but he returned to Baltimore in 2022.

In 2023, the Ravens’ defense ranked No. 1 in scoring, No. 6 in yards, No. 6 against the pass, and No. 14 against the run.