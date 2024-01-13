Chargers Interview Ravens DC Mike Macdonald For HC Job

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Saturday that they’ve completed their interview with Ravens DC Mike Macdonald for their head-coaching job.
Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Chargers’ job:
- Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh
- 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks (Requested Interview)
- Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview)
- Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested Interview)
- Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested Interview)
- Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested Interview)
- Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested Interview)
- Chargers OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)
- Chargers interim HC Giff Smith (Interviewed)
- Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Requested Interview)
- Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Interviewed)
- Former Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Scheduled)
Macdonald, 35, began his college coaching career in 2010 as a graduate assistant at the University of Georgia and was promoted to defensive quality control coach from 2011-2013.
The Ravens hired him in 2014 as an intern and he worked his way to become a defensive assistant from 2015-2016, defensive backs coach in 2017, and linebackers coach from 2018-2020.
The University of Michigan hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2021, but he returned to Baltimore in 2022.
In 2023, the Ravens’ defense ranked No. 1 in scoring, No. 6 in yards, No. 6 against the pass, and No. 14 against the run.
