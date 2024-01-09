Chargers Interviewing Bears Executive Jeff King For GM Job

According to Lindsey Thiry, the Chargers are scheduled to interview Bears co-director of player personnel Jeff King for their General Manager job.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the job:

Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Requested Interview)

King, 40, is a former tight end with the Panthers and Cardinals before retiring after the 2013 season. He began his executive career as a scouting intern with the Bears from 2015-2019.

Chicago promoted him to assistant director of pro scouting from 2019-2021 and was director for pro scouting from 2021-2022 before being named co-director of player personnel in 2022.