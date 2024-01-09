Chargers Interviewing Bears Executive Jeff King For GM Job

According to Lindsey Thiry, the Chargers are scheduled to interview Bears co-director of player personnel Jeff King for their General Manager job. 

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the job:

  • Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Requested Interview)
  • Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown (Requested Interview)
  • Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland (Requested Interview)
  • Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Requested Interview)
  • Bears co-director of player personnel Jeff King (Requested Interview)

King, 40, is a former tight end with the Panthers and Cardinals before retiring after the 2013 season. He began his executive career as a scouting intern with the Bears from 2015-2019. 

Chicago promoted him to assistant director of pro scouting from 2019-2021 and was director for pro scouting from 2021-2022 before being named co-director of player personnel in 2022. 

