Chargers Interviewing NFL Exec Dawn Aponte For GM Role

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Chargers are interviewing NFL chief of football administration Dawn Aponte for their GM role.

Aponte has worked for the league office since 2017 but has previous front-office experience. This year in particular, she’s picked up steam as a potential future GM for a team.

Here’s where the Chargers’ GM search currently stands:

Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Interview) Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown (Interview) Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland (Interview) Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Interview) Bears co-director of player personnel Jeff King (Interview) Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz (Interview) Chargers interim GM JoJo Wooden (Interview) NFL chief of football administration Dawn Aponte (Interview)

Aponte, 51, got her start in the NFL as an accountant with the Jets in 1994. She worked her way up through the front office on the salary cap side and eventually was named senior director of football administration.

After leaving for a job with the league office in 2006, Aponte held senior executive jobs with the Browns and Dolphins before leaving again for a role with the NFL as the chief administrator of football operations, a position she’s been in since 2017.

We’ll have more on the Chargers’ GM search as the news is available.