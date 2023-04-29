Chargers Officially Sign 18 Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Saturday that they’ve officially signed 18 undrafted free agents to contracts.
The full list includes:
- Brevin Allen/OLB/Campbell
- Tyler Baker-Williams/S/North Carolina State
- Johari Branch/C/Maryland
- Cam Brown/CB/Ohio State
- Terrell Bynum/WR/Southern California
- Jerrod Clark/DL/Coastal Carolina
- Elijah Dotson/RB/Northern Colorado
- Nathan East/LB/Samford
- Michael Ezeike/TE/UCLA
- Andrew Farmer/OLB/Lane College
- AJ Finley/S/Mississippi
- Tyler Hoosman/RB/North Dakota
- Mikel Jones/LB/Syracuse
- Terrance Lang/DL/Colorado
- Nicolas Meslop/T/Delta State
- Tiawan Mullen/CB/Indiana
- AJ Uzodinma/CB/Ball State
- Pokey Wilson/WR/Florida State
