Chargers Officially Sign 18 Undrafted Free Agents

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Saturday that they’ve officially signed 18 undrafted free agents to contracts. 

Chargers Helmet

The full list includes:

  1. Brevin Allen/OLB/Campbell
  2. Tyler Baker-Williams/S/North Carolina State
  3. Johari Branch/C/Maryland
  4. Cam Brown/CB/Ohio State
  5. Terrell Bynum/WR/Southern California
  6. Jerrod Clark/DL/Coastal Carolina
  7. Elijah Dotson/RB/Northern Colorado
  8. Nathan East/LB/Samford
  9. Michael Ezeike/TE/UCLA
  10. Andrew Farmer/OLB/Lane College
  11. AJ Finley/S/Mississippi
  12. Tyler Hoosman/RB/North Dakota
  13. Mikel Jones/LB/Syracuse
  14. Terrance Lang/DL/Colorado
  15. Nicolas Meslop/T/Delta State
  16. Tiawan Mullen/CB/Indiana
  17. AJ Uzodinma/CB/Ball State
  18. Pokey Wilson/WR/Florida State

