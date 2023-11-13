Chargers OLB Chris Rumph Out For 2023 With Foot Fracture

According to Ian Rapoport, Chargers OLB Chris Rumph will miss the rest of the 2023 season with a foot fracture.

He was injured during pre-game warmups this past Sunday.

Expect the Chargers to place Rumph on injured reserve shortly to clear a roster spot.

Rumph, 25, was drafted by the Chargers in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Duke. He is in the third year of a four-year deal worth $4,233,542 that includes a $753,542 signing bonus.

In 2023, Rumph has appeared in six games for the Chargers and recorded five total tackles and a fumble recovery.