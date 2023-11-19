Chargers OLB Joey Bosa Carted Off With Foot Injury

Update: The Chargers later ruled Bosa out due to his foot injury, along with LB Tanner Muse (knee).

Chargers OLB Joey Bosa suffered what appeared to be a serious foot injury on Sunday and was carted off the field, initially listed as questionable to return.

Bosa, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2016. He finished his four-year, $25.8 million rookie contract, and Los Angeles wound up exercising his fifth-year option.

Bosa was set to play out the 2020 season under the fifth-year option when he agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension with the Chargers.

In 2023, Bosa has appeared in eight games for the Chargers, recording 20 tackles, one forced fumble, and six and a half sacks.

We will have an update on Bosa as soon as it becomes available.