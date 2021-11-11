Chargers Place LB Drue Tranquill On COVID-19 List

According to Aaron Wilson, the Chargers are placing LB Drue Tranquill on the COVID-19 list.

Tranquill, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Chargers back in 2019. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $3.2 million contract and set to make a base salary of $780,000 this season.

In 2021, Tranquill has appeared in seven games and recorded 41 tackles, three tackles for loss, and 0.5 sack.