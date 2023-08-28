Chargers Placing WR Jalen Guyton On PUP List

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chargers are placing WR Jalen Guyton on the PUP list to open the 2023 season.

This will cost Guyton at least the first four games of the season while he works his way back from an ACL tear he suffered last year.

Guyton, 26, wound up going undrafted out of North Texas back in 2019. He later signed on with the Cowboys, but lasted just a few months in Dallas before he was waived and signed to the Chargers practice squad.

He re-signed with Los Angeles as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022. Guyton returned to the Chargers this past March on a one-year $1.2 million deal.

In 2022, Guyton appeared in three games for the Chargers and caught two of four targets for 64 yards and no touchdowns.