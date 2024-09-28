Chargers QB Justin Herbert Expected To Start Week 4

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Chargers QB Justin Herbert is expected to start in Week 4 unless he suffers a flare-up pregame.

Herbert is dealing with a high-ankle sprain that forced him out during their loss against the Steelers in Week 3. He was a limited participant in practice all week.

Herbert, 26, was taken with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Chargers. He signed a four-year, $26,578,754 rookie contract that included a $16,890,003 signing bonus.

The Chargers picked Herbert’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season before signing him to a five-year, $262.5 million extension.

In 2024, Herbert has appeared in three games for the Chargers, completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 399 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.