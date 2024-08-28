Chargers Re-Sign RB Isaiah Spiller To PS

According to Tom Pelissero, the Chargers are re-signing RB Isaiah Spiller to their practice squad.

Spiller, 23, led Texas A&M in rushing for three straight seasons and was named First Team All-SEC in 2020. The Chargers selected him with the No. 123 pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

During his three years in College Station, Spiller started 29 of 35 games and rushed 541 times for 2,993 yards (5.5 YPC) and 25 touchdowns. He also caught 74 passes for 585 yards and one touchdown.

In 2023, Spiller appeared in nine games for the Chargers and had 37 carries for 96 yards and six catches for 34 yards.