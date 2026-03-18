Chargers Re-Signed S Tony Jefferson

According to Jordan Schultz, the Chargers have re-signed veteran S Tony Jefferson to a one-year, $2 million contract.

Jefferson was working as a scout at one point but has made a comeback for a successful second act as a player. He’s beaten the odds on multiple occasions throughout a long career.

Jefferson, 34, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract in Arizona before signing a four-year, $34 million contract that included $19 million guaranteed with the Ravens in 2017.

Jefferson was set to make a base salary of $7 million for the 2020 season when the Ravens released him during the offseason. The 49ers signed him to a contract in June 2021, but he ended up on injured reserve and was released with a settlement.

The Ravens signed Jefferson to their practice squad, and he was on and off their roster to close out the season, returning on a deal for the 2022 season. He signed with the Giants’ practice squad.

After a brief stint as a scout for the Ravens, Jefferson came out of retirement and signed with the Chargers in June 2024. He had a strong preseason and was among the team’s final roster cuts before being brought back to the practice squad.

Jefferson was then re-signed by the Chargers back in March but was among their final roster cuts before re-signing to the practice squad.

In 2025, Jefferson appeared in 13 games for the Chargers and recorded 57 total tackles, one tackle for loss, four interceptions and seven pass deflections.