Chargers Releasing LB Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Monday that they’ve released veteran LB Eric Kendricks after one season with the team.
According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Kendricks will free up $6.5 of available cap space while creating $2.75 million in dead money.
Kendricks, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He signed a four-year, $5.155 million contract and was set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season before signing a five-year, $50 million extension in 2018.
The Vikings opted to cut Kendricks loose last year and he eventually signed a two-year, $13.25 million deal with the Chargers.
In 2023, Kendricks appeared in 15 games for the Chargers and recorded 117 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and six pass defenses.
