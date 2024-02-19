Chargers Rework C Corey Linsley’s Contract For $10M In Cap Space

According to Field Yates, Chargers C Corey Linsley agreed to a reworked contract that lowered his base salary to the veteran minimum for 2024.

Linsley was previously set to make $11.5 million and Yates says the move creates $10.29 million in cap space for the Chargers.

This is the type of move teams will do with players who plan to retire, which Linsley has said has a “99 percent chance” of happening this offseason.

Retirements are treated like cuts in terms of how they hit the cap, so this allows the Chargers to wait until after June 1 to process his retirement and spread out the dead money while still getting the benefit of using the cap space before that date.

Linsley missed the majority of the season with an issue related to his heart. Given his age and that he’s made a significant amount of money already, it makes sense for him to walk away.

Linsley, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers back in 2014. He was finishing out the final year of his four-year, $2,405,000 contract that included a $1,797,000 base salary when he signed a three-year, $25.5 million extension with the Packers in 2017.

After finishing his contract in Green Bay, Linsley signed a five-year, $62.5 million deal with the Chargers in 2021.

In 2023, Linsley appeared in three games for the Chargers at center.