Seahawks Signing UDFA RB George Holani

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Seahawks are signing Boise State RB George Holani as an UDFA.

Holani, 23, was a five-year starter at Boise State from 2019-2023. He won Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year in 2019 along with Second Team All-MWC in 2019 and 2022.

Throughout his career, Holani rushed 685 times for 3,596 yards (5.2 YPC) and 26 touchdowns to go along with 88 receptions for 777 yards (8.8 YPC) and eight receiving touchdowns.