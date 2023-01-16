Chargers Sign 12 Players To Futures Contracts

The Chargers announced on Monday that they have signed 12 players to futures contracts.
The following is a list of players the team is signing to futures deals:
- G Zack Bailey
- WR Keelan Doss
- WR John Hightower
- DB Michael Jacquet
- TE Hunter Kampmoyer
- DE Carlo Kemp
- LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams
- DT David Moa
- OT Austen Pleasants
- RB Larry Rountree
- DE Ty Shelby
- DB Mark Webb
Rountree, 24, was a sixth-round pick by the Chargers out of Missouri in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the team and played his way onto the active roster as a rookie but was among their final roster cuts this offseason.
The Chargers later signed Rountree to their practice squad and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since.
In 2022, Rountree has appeared in four games for the Chargers and rushed for 19 yards on 13 carries (1.5 YPC) to go along with two receptions for 14 yards receiving and no touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!