Chargers Sign 12 Players To Futures Contracts

The Chargers announced on Monday that they have signed 12 players to futures contracts.

The following is a list of players the team is signing to futures deals:

G Zack Bailey WR Keelan Doss WR John Hightower DB Michael Jacquet TE Hunter Kampmoyer DE Carlo Kemp LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams DT David Moa OT Austen Pleasants RB Larry Rountree DE Ty Shelby DB Mark Webb

Rountree, 24, was a sixth-round pick by the Chargers out of Missouri in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the team and played his way onto the active roster as a rookie but was among their final roster cuts this offseason.

The Chargers later signed Rountree to their practice squad and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2022, Rountree has appeared in four games for the Chargers and rushed for 19 yards on 13 carries (1.5 YPC) to go along with two receptions for 14 yards receiving and no touchdowns.