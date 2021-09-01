Chargers Sign 12 To Practice Squad, Waive Two

The Chargers announced they’ve officially signed 12 players to their practice squad.

Los Angeles also waived CB Brandon Facyson and DL Forrest Merrill to make room for waiver claims from earlier today.

The initial practice squad includes:

Facyson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Virginia Tech back in 2018. He later signed a three-year contract with the Chargers and managed to make the 53-man roster each of his first three years in the NFL.

The Chargers declined to tender Facyson a restricted offer this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent. However he ultimately re-signed with Los Angeles.

In 2020, Brandon Facyson appeared in 13 games for the Chargers and recorded 14 tackles and a forced fumble.