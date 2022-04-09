Chargers Signing LB Troy Reeder To One-Year Deal

Mike Kaye reports that former Rams LB Troy Reeder is signing a one-year contract with the Chargers, keeping him in Los Angeles yet on a different team.

Reeder, 27, went undrafted out of Deleware back in 2019 before signing on with the Rams and making the 53-man roster out of training camp.

He returned to the Rams on a one-year deal in 2020 and in 2021 before testing the open market for the first time as an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Reeder appeared in 17 games for the Rams and recorded 91 tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions.