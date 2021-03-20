Chargers Signing OL Oday Aboushi To One-Year, $1.75M Deal

Nate Bouda
Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Chargers are signing veteran OL Oday Aboushi to a one-year, $$1.75 million contract. 

Oday Aboushi

Aboushi, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2013. He spent two years in New York before he was cut loose and later claimed off waivers by the Texans a few weeks into the 2015 season.

Aboushi later had stints with the Seahawks, Raiders and Cardinals before signing a one-year contract with the Lions 2019. Detroit brought him back on a new contract last year. 

In 2020, Aboushi appeared 16 games for the Lions, making eight starts for them at guard.

