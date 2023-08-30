Chargers Signing QB Max Duggan To PS

Jordan Schultz reports that the Chargers are re-signing rookie QB Max Duggan to their practice squad after he was among their final roster cuts on Tuesday.

Duggan, 22, was selected by the Chargers in the seventh round of the 2023 draft out of TCU. He signed a four-year, $3.9 million rookie contract with Los Angeles.

Duggan was the Davey O’Brien Award winner his senior year at TCU. He also was a Heisman trophy finalist and led the Horned Frogs to the national championship game. He was also a first-team All-Big-12 selection and a unanimous second-team All-American. He also won the Big-12 Player of the Year Award.

Throughout his four-year career at TCU, Duggan appeared in 47 total games. He completed 739 of his 1,225 pass attempts (60%) for 9,618 yards, 73 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions. He also added 1,856 rushing yards on 488 attempts (3.8 avg) and an additional 28 touchdowns.