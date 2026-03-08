Chargers Signing Veteran FB Alec Ingold

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Chargers are signing veteran FB Alec Ingold to a two-year, $7.5 million contract on Sunday.

This contract leaves Ingold tied as the NFL’s highest-paid fullback.

Given that Ingold was recently released by the Dolphins, he won’t impact the Chargers’ compensatory pick formula.

Ingold, 29, went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft and later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Raiders worth $1.765 million and $10,000 guaranteed.

He was set to be a restricted free agent in 2022 when the Raiders declined to tender him. The Dolphins later signed him to a two-year contract worth up to $7.5 million in 2022.

Ingold re-signed a three-year extension with Miami before the 2023 season. He was released last week.

In 2025, Ingold appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and rushed for nine yards on two attempts to go along with eight receptions for 52 yards receiving.