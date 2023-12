Chargers Signing WR Alex Erickson To Active Roster, Elevating TE Stephen Anderson

The Chargers announced on Saturday that they have signed WR Alex Erickson to their active roster and have also elevated TE Stephen Anderson to the active roster for this week.

The team also waived RB Elijah Dotson on Saturday, per Daniel Popper.

Erickson, 30, signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin back in 2016. He was entering the final year of a three-year, $1.62 million contract when he agreed to a two-year contract is worth $4.68 million in 2018.

From there, Erickson signed on with the Texans as a free agent. However, he was released coming out of the preseason and signed on with the Panthers’ practice squad before being promoted in back in September of 2021.

Washington opted to sign Erickson to a one-year contract last offseason and spent time on and off their roster. They re-signed him to a futures contract back in January but decided to release him in May.

Erickson joined the Jets but was ultimately released before joining the Chargers.

In 2023, Erickson has appeared in two games for the Chargers and caught two passes for 29 yards.