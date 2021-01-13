Chargers Still In The Picture For Urban Meyer

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chargers have continued to explore former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer as a head coaching candidate.

Rapoport adds the two sides have spoken recently. While Mike Garafolo reports there’s been no formal interview yet, Meyer is exploring his options, which is part of why there’s been a delay with the Jaguars.

Meyer, 56, got his start in coaching in 1986 as a graduate assistant at Ohio State. He worked as an assistant coach at Illinois State, Colorado State and Notre Dame before getting his first head coaching position at Bowling Green in 2001.

Meyer moved on to become the head coach at Utah in 2003. In 2005, he was hired as the head coach at Florida before retiring due to health reasons in 2010. Meyer came out of retirement to take the lead job at Ohio State in 2012 and was in that position until 2018 before retiring again citing health reasons.

It’s worth mentioning while Meyer has been hospitalized for chest pains and migraines, both of his health-related retirements have followed off-the-field controversies, including how he handled a domestic violence accusation for one of his assistant coaches at Ohio State.

As a head coach, Meyer has a career college coaching record of 187-32 and has won three national titles at two different schools.

We’ll have more on Meyer as the news is available.