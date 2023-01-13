Chargers WR Mike Williams Expected To Miss 2-3 Weeks

According to Adam Schefter, Chargers WR Mike Williams is expected to miss the next 2-3 weeks after suffering a fracture in his back in Week 18.
Barring a Super Bowl berth for Los Angeles, Schefter notes that Williams’ season is likely over.
Tom Pelissero notes that Williams’ initial X-ray and MRI came back negative, but the receiver was not progressing from his injury throughout the week. Further testing on Friday revealed a transverse process fracture in his back.
Williams, 28, was selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the Chargers out of Clemson in the 2017 NFL draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year contract worth $19.75 million which included a signing bonus of $12.50 million when the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option.
Williams made a base salary of $15.68 million in 2021 under the fifth-year option. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $60 million extension with the Chargers.
In 2022, Williams appeared in 13 games and recorded 63 receptions for 895 yards (14.2 YPC) and four touchdowns.
